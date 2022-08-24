Log in
Sterling Lost 0.34% to $1.1795 -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1795 dollars per British pound (0.8478 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 20.70% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 14.89% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.23% from its 52-week low of 1.1768 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 14.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.16% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.81% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.14% 0.58565 Delayed Quote.9.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.30% 1.17933 Delayed Quote.-13.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.24% 0.653817 Delayed Quote.11.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.7706 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.31% 0.845 Delayed Quote.0.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 0.99669 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.40% 0.010626 Delayed Quote.7.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012533 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.28% 0.61886 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.30% 0.847918 Delayed Quote.14.99%
