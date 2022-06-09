Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 0.34% to $1.2495 -- Data Talk

06/09/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2495 dollars per British pound (0.8003 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 1, 2022

--Off 15.99% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.86% from its 52-week high of 1.4176 hit Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Up 2.41% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.86% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.64% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1740ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:46pTechnology Shares Sink Amid Risk-Off Trade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:43pFinancial Shares Tumble as Investors Watch Central Bank Moves -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.58% to 96.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.93% to $1.0619 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.34% to $1.2495 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 0.08% to 134.37 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pU.s. fda advisers vote unanimously that benefits of bluebird bio…
RE
05:38pN.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA
RE
05:35pFederal prosecutors open criminal inquiry of Wells Fargo’s hiring practices - NYT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: HubSpot, Target, Tesla, 3M, MongoDB...
2MICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Digital Value S p A : June 8, 2022 – Digital Value announces the ..
4Brazil's Eletrobras may become force for energy transition after priva..
5Futures rebound as Tesla, other growth stocks gain

HOT NEWS