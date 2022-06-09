Sterling Lost 0.34% to $1.2495 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2495 dollars per British pound (0.8003 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 1, 2022

--Off 15.99% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.86% from its 52-week high of 1.4176 hit Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Up 2.41% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.86% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.64% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1740ET