Sterling Lost 0.34% to $1.3482 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3482 dollars per British pound (0.7417 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.34% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 9.36% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 5.14% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 2.10% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Down 0.68% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.34% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-03-22 1732ET