Sterling Lost 0.34% to $1.3630 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3630 dollars per British pound (0.7337 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 1.67% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Friday, June 18, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Off 8.36% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

--Off 4.10% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 7.10% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 7.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.45% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.26% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-21 1734ET