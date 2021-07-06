Sterling Lost 0.34% to $1.3798 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3798 dollars per British pound (0.7247 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Off 7.23% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.92% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 10.00% from its 52-week low of 1.2544 hit Tuesday, July 7, 2020

--Rose 10.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.97% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

07-06-21 1733ET