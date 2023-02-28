Advanced search
Sterling Lost 0.35% to $1.2023 -- Data Talk

02/28/2023 | 05:38pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2023 dollars per British pound (0.8317 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 19.17% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 10.33% from its 52-week high of 1.3408 hit Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Up 12.49% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.39% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.62% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1737ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.19% 0.5588 Delayed Quote.0.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.25% 1.2032 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.17% 0.609734 Delayed Quote.0.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.50% 0.7329 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.08% 0.879 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.30% 1.0577 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.37% 0.010075 Delayed Quote.0.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012104 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.30% 0.61822 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.27% 0.831324 Delayed Quote.1.21%
HOT NEWS