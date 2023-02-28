Sterling Lost 0.35% to $1.2023 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2023 dollars per British pound (0.8317 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.35% vs. the dollar
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Off 19.17% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 10.33% from its 52-week high of 1.3408 hit Wednesday, March 2, 2022
--Up 12.49% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 9.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.39% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.62% vs the dollar
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
