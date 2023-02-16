Sterling Lost 0.37% to $1.1988 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1988 dollars per British pound (0.8342 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.37% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.53% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
--Off 19.40% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Off 11.95% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
--Up 12.16% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 11.95% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.67% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.91% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-16-23 1736ET