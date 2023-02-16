Sterling Lost 0.37% to $1.1988 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1988 dollars per British pound (0.8342 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.37% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.53% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Off 19.40% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 11.95% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 12.16% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.95% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.67% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.91% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1736ET