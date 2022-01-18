Sterling Lost 0.37% to $1.3596 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3596 dollars per British pound (0.7355 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.37% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.79% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 8.59% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 4.34% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.96% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.50% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.50% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

