Sterling Lost 0.38% to $1.3011 -- Data Talk

04/18/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3011 dollars per British pound (0.7686 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.38% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.81% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 12.53% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 8.46% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.08% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 6.96% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.00% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.82% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-22 1742ET

