Sterling Lost 0.38% to $1.3613 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3613 dollars per British pound (0.7346 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.38% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.31% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 8.48% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Off 4.22% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 4.80% from its 52-week low of 1.2989 hit Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Rose 4.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.38% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 1738ET