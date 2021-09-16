Log in
Sterling Lost 0.38% to $1.3790 -- Data Talk

09/16/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3790 dollars per British pound (0.7252 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.38% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.29% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

--Off 2.98% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.36% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 6.29% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.25% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.91% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1734ET

