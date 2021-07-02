Sterling Lost 0.38% to $1.3830 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3830 dollars per British pound (0.7231 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.38% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.49% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 7.02% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.69% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 10.79% from its 52-week low of 1.2483 hit Friday, July 3, 2020

--Rose 10.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 1731ET