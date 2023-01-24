Sterling Lost 0.40% to $1.2329 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2329 dollars per British pound (0.8111 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.40% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.52% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 17.11% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Off 9.45% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb 17, 2022

--Up 15.35% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.73% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.91% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.91% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1742ET