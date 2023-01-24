Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Lost 0.40% to $1.2329 -- Data Talk

01/24/2023 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2329 dollars per British pound (0.8111 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.40% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.52% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 17.11% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Off 9.45% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb 17, 2022

--Up 15.35% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.73% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.91% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.91% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.39% 0.57014 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.39% 1.2333 Delayed Quote.2.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.42% 0.606505 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.74771 Delayed Quote.1.27%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.44% 0.88235 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.08844 Delayed Quote.1.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.19% 0.00994 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.012258 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.02% 0.64941 Delayed Quote.2.20%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.41% 0.810741 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
