Sterling Lost 0.41% to $1.1866 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1866 dollars per British pound (0.8427 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 20.22% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 13.41% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.02% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 12.09% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.51% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.29% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1734ET