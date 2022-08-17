Sterling Lost 0.41% to $1.2049 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2049 dollars per British pound (0.8299 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 18.99% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 13.05% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 1.89% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.40% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.08% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.93% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

