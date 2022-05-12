Sterling Lost 0.41% to $1.2201 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2201 dollars per British pound (0.8196 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Down for six straight sessions

--Down 3.43% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, April 28, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Off 17.97% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 25, 2020

--Off 14.16% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 13.17% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.98% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.81% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1738ET