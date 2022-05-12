Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 0.41% to $1.2201 -- Data Talk

05/12/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2201 dollars per British pound (0.8196 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Down for six straight sessions

--Down 3.43% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, April 28, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Off 17.97% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 25, 2020

--Off 14.16% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 13.17% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.98% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.81% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1738ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pSoutheast Asian leaders face rights questions, flying shoe on Washington debut
RE
05:51pWorld shares sink as inflation, economic fears persist
RE
05:50pPowell says Fed will fix inflation, calls price stability 'bedrock' of economy
RE
05:46pDefiant U.S. Senator Rand Paul stymies effort to pass $40 billion Ukraine aid bill
RE
05:46pWith China in focus, Biden plans $150 million commitment to ASEAN leaders
RE
05:43pU.S. President considering Korea DMZ visit when traveling to Asia this month
RE
05:41pWith China in focus, Biden plans $150 million commitment to ASEAN leaders
RE
05:39pDollar Lost 1.28% to 128.32 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.41% to $1.2201 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 1.26% to $1.0383 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
2Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, American Express, Electronic Arts, ..
3Global markets live: Walt Disney, Apple, Vodafone, Boeing, Ford...
4Fertilizers: Another crisis is looming
5Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022

HOT NEWS