News: Latest News
Sterling Lost 0.41% to $1.2537 -- Data Talk

06/08/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2537 dollars per British pound (0.7976 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 15.71% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.56% from its 52-week high of 1.4176 hit Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Up 2.75% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.18% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.52% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.33% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 1736ET

HOT NEWS