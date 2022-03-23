Log in
News: Latest News
Sterling Lost 0.41% to $1.3207 -- Data Talk

03/23/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3207 dollars per British pound (0.7572 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.21% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.58% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 3.49% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.55% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.37% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1742ET

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.87% 0.56731 Delayed Quote.4.73%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.47% 1.32025 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.59% 0.602617 Delayed Quote.3.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.79537 Delayed Quote.0.42%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.25% 0.83346 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.22% 1.10043 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.07% 0.009901 Delayed Quote.0.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.50% 0.013072 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.69706 Delayed Quote.0.60%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.46% 0.757455 Delayed Quote.2.75%
