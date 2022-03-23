Sterling Lost 0.41% to $1.3207 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3207 dollars per British pound (0.7572 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.21% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.58% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 3.49% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.55% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.37% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1742ET