Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 0.44% to $1.1655 -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.1655 dollars per British pound (0.8580 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.52% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Off 21.64% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Off 15.90% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 15.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.31% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 13.85% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.23% 0.58729 Delayed Quote.9.52%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.58% 1.1652 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.08% 0.655622 Delayed Quote.11.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.68% 0.7634 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.64% 0.85925 Delayed Quote.1.16%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.00158 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.80% 0.010772 Delayed Quote.7.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.34% 0.012551 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.50% 0.61265 Delayed Quote.-10.65%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.59% 0.858222 Delayed Quote.15.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pChile's Falabella reports 51.7% decrease in Q2 net profit
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 100.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.18% to $1.0015 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.44% to $1.1655 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.05% to 138.79 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pRussia's Putin expresses deepest condolences on death of Gorbachev -Interfax
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 2.62% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Gained 0.70% to $1557.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.05% to $19975.42 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pU.S. Army Grounds Entire Fleet Of Chinook Helicopters - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Connect fixed-network test: winners Swisscom rated outstanding
2U.S. job openings rise in July; vacancies revised higher
3Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla bi..
4Ericsson set to fully wrap up Russian operations
5First Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of Ameri..

HOT NEWS