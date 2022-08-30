Sterling Lost 0.44% to $1.1655 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1655 dollars per British pound (0.8580 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.44% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 1.52% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
--Down 11 of the past 14 sessions
--Off 21.64% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 23, 2020
--Off 15.90% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Down 15.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 4.31% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 13.85% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-30-22 1733ET