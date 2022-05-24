Log in
  Economy & Forex
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Sterling Lost 0.44% to $1.2533 -- Data Talk

05/24/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2533 dollars per British pound (0.7979 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 15.74% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.82% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.72% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.42% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.34% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.36% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1735ET

