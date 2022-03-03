Log in
Sterling Lost 0.44% to $1.3349 -- Data Talk

03/03/2022 | 05:32pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3349 dollars per British pound (0.7491 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 10.25% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 6.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.09% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 3.92% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.32% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.78% 0.54852 Delayed Quote.1.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.37% 1.3347 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.12% 0.591076 Delayed Quote.0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.29% 0.78849 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.10% 0.82872 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.41% 1.10651 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.16% 0.009868 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.42% 0.013168 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.23% 0.6795 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.35% 0.749092 Delayed Quote.1.48%
HOT NEWS