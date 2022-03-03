Sterling Lost 0.44% to $1.3349 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3349 dollars per British pound (0.7491 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 10.25% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 6.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.09% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 3.92% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.32% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1731ET