Sterling Lost 0.44% to $1.3926 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3926 dollars per British pound (0.7181 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.44% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 1.29% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 24, 2021
--Down six of the past eight sessions
--Off 6.37% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, May 6, 2021
--Off 2.02% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 13.23% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020
--Rose 12.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.02% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.91% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
