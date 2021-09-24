Sterling Lost 0.45% to $1.3676 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3676 dollars per British pound (0.7312 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.45% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 1.31% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Down eight of the past 11 weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 8.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.78% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 7.30% from its 52-week low of 1.2746 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 7.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.58% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.08% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

