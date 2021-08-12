Sterling Lost 0.45% to $1.3807 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3807 dollars per British pound (0.7243 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.45% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Off 7.17% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 23, 2021
--Off 2.86% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 8.49% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020
--Rose 5.66% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.68% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.04% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-12-21 1731ET