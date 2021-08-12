Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 0.45% to $1.3807 -- Data Talk

08/12/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3807 dollars per British pound (0.7243 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.45% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 7.17% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Off 2.86% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.49% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 5.66% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.68% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.04% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-12-21 1731ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pAirbnb exec says a lot of people haven't left their country in quite a long time, and we think they're going to desire to do so
RE
05:54pAirbnb exec says co very, very bullish about the future for cross-border travel
RE
05:50pNew York's pension fund to review oil holdings, axes more coal investments
RE
05:41pDisney bullish on parks despite Delta, cheers Wall Street with streaming growth
RE
05:33pDollar Ends Flat at 110.44 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.18% to 87.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEuro Lost 0.09% to $1.1730 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pSterling Lost 0.45% to $1.3807 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pAirbnb exec says as we exit q2 and come into q3, we have a combination of fewer bookings for the fall due to seasonality and any kind of impact potentially on covid concerns
RE
05:27pAirbnb exec says what co saw in q2 was a very strong bookings growth in advance of q3 kind of pre-travel season
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Investors breathe sigh of relief
2Messi joins crypto craze as gets part of PSG fee in fan tokens
3Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
4SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR ..
5NN GROUP N.V. : NN N : Group reports 1H21 results

HOT NEWS