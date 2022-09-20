Advanced search
Sterling Lost 0.47% to $1.1381 -- Data Talk

09/20/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1381 dollars per British pound (0.8787 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.47% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 23.48% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Off 17.68% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Down 16.68% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.07% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.87% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.06% 0.5877 Delayed Quote.9.67%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.63% 1.13735 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.33% 0.657648 Delayed Quote.12.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.99% 0.74782 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.87628 Delayed Quote.4.32%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.64% 0.99673 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.44% 0.011021 Delayed Quote.10.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.012542 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.19% 0.5895 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.63% 0.879275 Delayed Quote.18.32%
