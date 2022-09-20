Sterling Lost 0.47% to $1.1381 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1381 dollars per British pound (0.8787 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.47% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 23.48% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Off 17.68% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Down 16.68% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.07% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.87% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1735ET