Sterling Lost 0.47% to $1.3699 -- Data Talk

08/26/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3699 dollars per British pound (0.7300 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.47% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 7.90% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.62% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 7.65% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept 23, 2020

--Rose 3.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.45% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.25% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1734ET

