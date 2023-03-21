British pound/dollar: 1.2217 dollars per British pound (0.8185 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.49% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 17.86% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.88% from its 52-week high of 1.3262 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 14.31% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.88% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.61% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.98% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

03-21-23 1737ET