Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 0.50% to $1.3762 -- Data Talk

07/01/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3762 dollars per British pound (0.7266 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.50% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.88% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 7.48% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, April 13, 2021

--Off 3.17% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 10.37% from its 52-week low of 1.2469 hit Thursday, July 2, 2020

--Rose 10.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.71% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pCaixabank to cut 6,450 jobs in Spain's biggest banking staff overhaul
RE
05:56pStocks reach for records as U.S. jobless claims dive
RE
05:49pS&P 500 hits sixth straight record close
RE
05:43pApollo to buy minority stake in fintech-focused PE firm Motive Partners
RE
05:42pIMF raises U.S. 2021 growth forecast to 7%, assumes Biden spending plans pass
RE
05:35pUtilities Up As Traders Hedge Bets Ahead Of Jobs Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Up As Traders Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pDollar Gains 0.38% to 111.53 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Lost 0.50% to $1.3762 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.05% to $1.1852 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term
3MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : UK's Micro Focus reports smaller first-half loss o..
4Oil prices up about 2% on OPEC+ output, demand prospects
5U.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; worker shortages an obstacle

HOT NEWS