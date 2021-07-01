Sterling Lost 0.50% to $1.3762 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3762 dollars per British pound (0.7266 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.50% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.88% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 7.48% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, April 13, 2021

--Off 3.17% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 10.37% from its 52-week low of 1.2469 hit Thursday, July 2, 2020

--Rose 10.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.71% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1732ET