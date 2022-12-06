Sterling Lost 0.51% to $1.2130 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2130 dollars per British pound (0.8244 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.51% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 18.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.49% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 13.49% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.41% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.33% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1755ET