Sterling Lost 0.51% to $1.2130 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 05:56pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2130 dollars per British pound (0.8244 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.51% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 18.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.49% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 13.49% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.41% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.33% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1755ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.28% 0.55126 Delayed Quote.3.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.46% 1.21345 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.03% 0.603832 Delayed Quote.3.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.47% 0.73241 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.21% 0.86268 Delayed Quote.2.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.25% 1.04691 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.20% 0.010002 Delayed Quote.0.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.64% 0.012133 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.6321 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.47% 0.824097 Delayed Quote.10.04%
HOT NEWS