Sterling Lost 0.52% to $1.2035 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2035 dollars per British pound (0.8309 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 0.52% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 1.94% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022
--Down five of the past six weeks
--Today the British pound gained 0.09% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.91% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Off 19.09% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 13.80% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 0.91% from its 52-week low of 1.1926 hit Wednesday, July 6, 2022
--Down 13.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.17% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.04% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-08-22 1739ET