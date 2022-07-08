Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Sterling Lost 0.52% to $1.2035 -- Data Talk

07/08/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2035 dollars per British pound (0.8309 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 0.52% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.94% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.91% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 19.09% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 13.80% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 0.91% from its 52-week low of 1.1926 hit Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Down 13.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.17% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.04% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1739ET

