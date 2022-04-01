Sterling Lost 0.52% to $1.3113 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3113 dollars per British pound (0.7626 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.52% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.23% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 11.84% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.74% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.86% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 5.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.07% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

