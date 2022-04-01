Sterling Lost 0.52% to $1.3113 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3113 dollars per British pound (0.7626 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 0.52% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Down four of the past six weeks
--Today the British pound lost 0.23% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, March 28, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 11.84% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 7.74% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 0.86% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022
--Down 5.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.07% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
