Sterling Lost 0.53% to $1.1768 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1768 dollars per British pound (0.8498 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.53% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 2.73% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 14, 2022 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Off 20.88% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Off 15.08% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 14.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.38% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 13.01% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

08-22-22 1735ET