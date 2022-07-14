Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 0.53% to $1.1825 -- Data Talk

07/14/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.1825 dollars per British pound (0.8457 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.53% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 1.74% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 20.50% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Off 15.30% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Down 14.49% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.90% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.59% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1744ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pMexico's Credito Real says commercial court ordered its judicial liquidation
RE
05:50pArgentina holds its key rate at 52% amid faster inflation - bloo…
RE
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.55% to 100.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pEuro Lost 0.40% to $1.0020 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pSterling Lost 0.53% to $1.1825 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pDollar Gains 1.10% to 138.95 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pColombia tax reform to target high-earners, says incoming agency head
RE
05:39pDogecoin Gained 3.42% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEthereum Gained 10.74% to $1191.48 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pBitcoin Gained 5.07% to $20659.92 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, American Express, Cisco, Glencore, Visa, ..
2Gorilla Technology Group Inc., a Global Leader in Edge Artificial Intel..
3Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC Reports Second Quarter EPS of..
4TESLA : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
5THYSSENKRUPP : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS