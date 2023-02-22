Sterling Lost 0.53% to $1.2047 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2047 dollars per British pound (0.8301 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.53% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 19.01% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.07% from its 52-week high of 1.3546 hit Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

--Up 12.72% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.42% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

02-22-23 1735ET