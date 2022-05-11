Sterling Lost 0.53% to $1.2251 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2251 dollars per British pound (0.8163 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.53% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 3.04% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage decline since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, April 28, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Off 17.63% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 25, 2020

--Off 13.80% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 12.82% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.58% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.44% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1735ET