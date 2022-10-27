Sterling Lost 0.54% to $1.1565 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1565 dollars per British pound (0.8647 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.54% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 22.25% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 16.15% from its 52-week high of 1.3793 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 8.21% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 16.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.55% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.51% vs the dollar

