Sterling Lost 0.54% to $1.1824 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1824 dollars per British pound (0.8457 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.54% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Off 20.51% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
--Off 13.72% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 10.63% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 11.74% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.14% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.60% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-21-22 1734ET