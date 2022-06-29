Sterling Lost 0.54% to $1.2121 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2121 dollars per British pound (0.8250 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.54% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.24% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 18.51% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 13.18% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.02% from its 52-week low of 1.1999 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 12.36% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.82% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.40% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

06-29-22 1739ET