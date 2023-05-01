British pound/dollar: 1.2497 dollars per British pound (0.8002 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.54% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 15.98% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 1.23% from its 52-week high of 1.2653 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Up 16.93% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 0.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 3.30% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1737ET