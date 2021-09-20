Sterling Lost 0.58% to $1.3658 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3658 dollars per British pound (0.7322 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.33% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 8.18% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Off 3.90% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 7.32% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 6.58% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.71% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.05% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1737ET