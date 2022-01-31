Sterling Lost 0.59% to $1.3448 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3448 dollars per British pound (0.7436 British pound per dollar)

--This month the British pound lost 0.59% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Down four of the past six months

--Today the British pound gained 0.30% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.49% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Off 9.59% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 5.38% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.84% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 1.56% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.59% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

