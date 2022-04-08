Log in
Sterling Lost 0.60% to $1.3034 -- Data Talk

04/08/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3034 dollars per British pound (0.7672 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 0.60% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.12% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 12.37% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Off 8.30% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.25% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 4.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.83% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.65% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.10% 0.5716 Delayed Quote.7.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.3031 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.43% 0.610523 Delayed Quote.4.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.795 Delayed Quote.0.56%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.40% 0.83458 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 1.0875 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.27% 0.010106 Delayed Quote.1.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.013171 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.55% 0.6844 Delayed Quote.1.08%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.29% 0.767401 Delayed Quote.3.54%
