Sterling Lost 0.60% to $1.3034 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3034 dollars per British pound (0.7672 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.60% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.12% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 12.37% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Off 8.30% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.25% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 4.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.83% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.65% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

