British pound/dollar: 1.2409 dollars per British pound (0.8059 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.61% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, April 14, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 16.57% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 17, 2023

--Off 1.93% from its 52-week high of 1.2653 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Up 16.10% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 1.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.61% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.57% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1735ET