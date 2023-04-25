British pound/dollar: 1.2409 dollars per British pound (0.8059 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.61% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, April 14, 2023
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Off 16.57% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 17, 2023
--Off 1.93% from its 52-week high of 1.2653 hit Monday, May 30, 2022
--Up 16.10% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 1.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.61% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.57% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-25-23 1735ET