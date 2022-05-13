Sterling Lost 0.62% to $1.2264 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2264 dollars per British pound (0.8154 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.62% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight weeks

--Down 6.09% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 1, 2021, when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.52% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 17.55% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 13.71% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.52% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 13.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.48% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.34% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

