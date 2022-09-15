Sterling Lost 0.63% to $1.1468 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1468 dollars per British pound (0.8720 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.63% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 22.90% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Off 17.05% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Down 16.84% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.32% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.23% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

