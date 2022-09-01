Log in
Sterling Lost 0.65% to $1.1546 -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1546 dollars per British pound (0.8661 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.65% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 2.44% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down 13 of the past 16 sessions

--Off 22.37% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Off 16.68% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 16.54% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.65% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.18% 0.58699 Delayed Quote.9.64%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.48% 1.15395 Delayed Quote.-13.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.41% 0.658792 Delayed Quote.12.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7596 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.46% 0.86158 Delayed Quote.2.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.93% 0.9945 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.42% 0.010876 Delayed Quote.8.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012551 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.57% 0.60746 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.50% 0.866581 Delayed Quote.16.04%
