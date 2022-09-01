Sterling Lost 0.65% to $1.1546 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1546 dollars per British pound (0.8661 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.65% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 2.44% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down 13 of the past 16 sessions

--Off 22.37% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Off 16.68% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 16.54% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.65% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1735ET