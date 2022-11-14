Advanced search
Sterling Lost 0.65% to $1.1760 -- Data Talk

11/14/2022 | 05:36pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.1760 dollars per British pound (0.8503 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.65% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 20.94% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 14.19% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.03% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 12.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.58% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 13.07% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.37% 0.5693 Delayed Quote.5.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.32% 1.1757 Delayed Quote.-12.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.04% 0.638786 Delayed Quote.8.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.38% 0.7505 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.33% 0.87818 Delayed Quote.4.12%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.0325 Delayed Quote.-8.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.40% 0.010509 Delayed Quote.5.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.60% 0.012351 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.60955 Delayed Quote.-10.52%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.34% 0.850608 Delayed Quote.14.31%
