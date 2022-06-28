Log in
News: Latest News
Sterling Lost 0.65% to $1.2187 -- Data Talk

06/28/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2187 dollars per British pound (0.8205 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.65% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.70% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, June 20, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 18.07% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Off 12.71% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.57% from its 52-week low of 1.1999 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 11.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.30% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.91% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1739ET

