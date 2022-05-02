Log in
Sterling Lost 0.65% to $1.2494 -- Data Talk

05/02/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2494 dollars per British pound (0.8004 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.65% vs. the dollar

--Down 16 of the past 20 sessions

--Off 16.00% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.09% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.29% from its 52-week low of 1.2458 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 10.18% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.64% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 1736ET

HOT NEWS