British pound/dollar: 1.1947 dollars per British pound (0.8370 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.66% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 19.68% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 10.50% from its 52-week high of 1.3349 hit Thursday, March 3, 2022

--Up 11.78% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.25% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1740ET