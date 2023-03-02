British pound/dollar: 1.1947 dollars per British pound (0.8370 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.66% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Down five of the past seven sessions
--Off 19.68% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 10.50% from its 52-week high of 1.3349 hit Thursday, March 3, 2022
--Up 11.78% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 10.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.25% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
03-02-23 1740ET